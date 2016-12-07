Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 7 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined Pfizer a record 84.2 million pounds ($106.54 million) for ramping up the cost of an epilepsy drug by as much as 2,600 percent.
The Competition and Markets Authority also fined Flynn Pharma 5.2 million pounds for its role in hiking prices of phenytoin sodium capsules in 2012.
Pfizer used to market the medicine itself, under the brand name Epanutin, but sold the rights to Flynn in September 2012, after which the product was debranded and the price soared. ($1 = 0.7903 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.