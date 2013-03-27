LONDON, March 27 Pfizer's new lung
cancer pill Xalkori is too expensive to be worth using on
Britain's state health service, the country's health cost
watchdog said on Wednesday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said the drug, which works by blocking enzymes that can
stimulate tumour growth, could not be considered a
cost-effective use of National Health Service resources.
The agency's draft guidance on the drug - which costs 4,689
pounds ($7,100) for a 30-day supply - is now open for
consultation.
Xalkori won conditional approval from European health
regulators last October, following a green light in the United
States in 2011.
It is designed to be used along with a companion diagnostic
to test for a gene mutation known as ALK, which occurs in about
4 percent of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, many of
them non-smokers.