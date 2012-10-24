Oct 24 European health regulators granted
conditional approval to Pfizer Inc's Xalkori to treat
advanced non-small cell lung cancer in patients with a specific
genetic mutation, the company said on Wednesday.
The approval had been expected after the European Medicines
Agency in July recommended the drug for conditional
authorization, which means Pfizer must still submit further data
from a recent successful trial.
Conditional marketing authorization in Europe is granted to
medicines that address unmet medical needs and whose
availability would result in a significant public health
benefit.
Xalkori, known chemically as crizotinib, was approved in the
United States last year along with a companion diagnostic to
test for the gene mutation known as ALK. The approval was
considered an advance in the field of personalized medicine as
the genetic test can identify which patients are most likely to
benefit from the oral treatment.
About 4 percent of patients with the common form of lung
cancer are ALK positive, many of them nonsmokers.
Following review of data from a successfully completed late
stage study, European regulators would consider granting Xalkori
full approval, Pfizer said.