Jan 8 Pfizer Inc said Thursday it has
begun talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to
finalize the prescription label of its breast cancer drug
palbociclib, in an indication the drug was likely closer to
regulatory approval.
The largest U.S. drugmaker also said there was no plan for
the agency to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the
medicine prior to an approval decision.
Pfizer shares rose 2 percent on the news, which was greeted
as a sign that FDA approval by the April 13 decision date set by
the agency was likely.
"The statement from Pfizer this morning that there is no FDA
Adcom (advisory committee) planned for palbo reaffirms our high
confidence for a first pass approval in April," Jefferies
analyst Jeffrey Holford said in a research note.
Palbociclib, which would be sold under the proposed brand
name Ibrance, is considered one of the most important new
medicines in Pfizer's developmental pipeline, with analysts
forecasting annual sales of $3 billion.
"We think consensus continues to underestimate this
opportunity," said Holford, forecasting peak annual sales of $5
billion for the drug.
Pfizer, in a statement, said it hopes to bring Ibrance to
patients as soon as possible.
In a key clinical trial, palbociclib nearly doubled the time
it took for breast cancer to worsen. It was not yet known if, or
by how much, the drug extends overall survival.
Pfizer shares were up 68 cents at $32.53 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
