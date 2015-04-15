April 15 Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday
the first formal late-stage trial of its approved treatment for
advanced breast cancer, Ibrance, was stopped early after the
medicine met its goal of delaying progression of the disease in
previously treated patients.
J.P.Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a research note that
the successful trial results should boost demand for the
recently approved treatment, which works differently than
approved medicines and has blockbuster sales potential. Some
analysts have predicted the drug could eventually generate
annual sales of more than $5 billion.
Pfizer said the Phase 3 study, called Paloma 3, was halted
after an independent data monitoring board determined that
Ibrance, also known as palbociclib, had proven its effectiveness
among patients with advanced disease who had previously been
treated with anti-estrogen drugs. Data from the study will be
presented at an upcoming medical meeting, the largest U.S.
drugmaker said.
Patients taking Ibrance in combination with AstraZeneca
Plc's Faslodex (fulvestrant), a widely used
treatment to block estrogen, were deemed to have fared better in
terms of disease progression than those taking Faslodex alone.
The trial enrolled patients whose breast cancer was
classified as estrogen-receptor positive, human epidermal growth
factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-).
Ibrance was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in February for such patients, but only ones who
had not previously been treated for advanced disease.
The accelerated approval was based on results of a study
that showed Ibrance delayed progression of disease
significantly longer than Novartis AG's Femara
(letrozole), a member of another class of breast cancer
treatments called aromatase inhibitors.
Pfizer is conducting a large trial called Paloma-2, which it
hopes will confirm the benefits of Ibrance as a first-line
treatment, in combination with Femara.
Ibrance works by blocking two enzymes, cyclin-dependent
kinase 4 and 6, that are involved in cell growth.
A number of other drugmakers, including Eli Lilly and Co
, are testing drugs that block the same or similar
enzymes, as potential treatments for various cancers.
Pfizer shares were up 0.9 percent at $35.34 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; editing
by Matthew Lewis)