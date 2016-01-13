NEW YORK Jan 13 Pfizer Inc aims to
drive profits in coming years with more-responsive and
easier-to-manufacture new cancer treatments.
With its French partner Cellectis, Pfizer is in
the early stages of developing new cancer treatments called CAR
T cells it says has major medical and manufacturing advantages
over similar cell therapies being developed by others.
The treatments are T-cells, white blood cells that act as
soldiers against foreign invaders, that have been genetically
altered to make them better able to spot and attack cancer.
Pfizer research chief Mikael Dolsten said the treatments, if
successful, could be a next big thing against cancer, following
the recent launch of another impressive group of cancer drugs
called checkpoint inhibitors. Those medicines, launched by Merck
& Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, take the
brakes off the immune system rather than genetically tweaking
immune system cells to spot and destroy cancer cells.
"CAR T cells can probably be more powerful," Dolsten said in
an interview.
Novartis and smaller biotechs Kite Pharma
and Juno Therapeutics are farthest along in developing
CART T cells, which in some small early-stage trials have
eliminated all trace of blood cancers in as many as 90 percent
of patients who had run out of other options. If approved, some
analysts expect the treatments to cost as much as $450,000 for a
single treatment.
Their drugs are made by removing T-cells from the patient,
genetically altering them to seek out a specific protein found
on cancer cells and infusing the cells back into the patient, a
process that can take weeks.
Pfizer, with Cellectis' technology, aims to make
off-the-shelf CAR T cells that can be used immediately. Instead
of using the patient's own T-cells, its so-called allogeneic
approach involves a single healthy donor who can potentially
supply T-cells that can treat thousands of patients.
But to succeed and be safe, those engineered cells would
have to be further altered to ensure a patient's body does not
reject the foreign cells, triggering a potentially deadly immune
system response.
The Pfizer/Cellectis method would allow the T-cells to be
manufactured at lower cost and be shipped to hospitals.
Pfizer believes it is uniquely placed to produce high
quality off-the-shelf cells in quantities needed to treat
thousands of patients.
"None of the other companies have that capability," Pfizer
CEO Ian Read said at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San
Francisco. "Therefore they could not go that route."
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)