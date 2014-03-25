March 25 Pfizer Inc's Xalkori delayed
progression of lung cancer longer than chemotherapy in patients
who had never previously been treated for the disease, according
to results of a late-stage study released on Tuesday.
The medicine, which received U.S. approval in 2011 for lung
cancer patients who have a specific gene mutation, had shown in
a previous Phase III trial that it significantly delayed disease
progression among those who have already undergone chemotherapy
for non-small-cell lung cancer, the most common form of the
illness.
The drug is used among patients who have a mutation in the
so-called ALK gene, as determined by an approved diagnostic
test. The mutation only occurs in a small percentage of patients
with lung cancer, but makes them good candidates for treatment
with Xalkori.
Xalkori, whose chemical name is crizotinib, had global sales
of $89 million in the fourth quarter. Pfizer is also developing
an array of other cancer medicines that work through new
mechanisms, with the aim of becoming a major player in the
oncology field.
Pfizer shares were up 0.6 percent at $31.68 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)