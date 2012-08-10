Aug 10 Pfizer Inc said on Friday that a
late-stage trial of its drug for renal cell cancer failed to
meet its main goal when given in combination with Avastin, a
drug made by Roche Holding AG.
Pfizer's drug Torisel is approved as a single agent for the
treatment of advanced renal cell cancer (RCC). The company had
hoped to show that Torisel, known also as temsirolimus, plus
Avastin, known also as bevacizumab, would be more effective in
extending progression-free survival than Avastin combined with
interferon-alfa-2a.
The combination of Avastin and interferon-alfa-2a is
approved as a first-line treatment for advanced renal cell
carcinoma.
"This trial advances our knowledge about the role and
limitations of combining targeted therapies in the treatment of
advanced RCC," said Mace Rothenberg, senior vice president of
clinical and medical affairs in Pfizer's oncology unit.