March 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned on Monday that Pfizer Inc's quit-smoking drug,
Chantix, has been associated with seizures and that some
patients who drink while taking the drug may become aggressive
or black out.
The agency said it approved an update to the drug's label
in September but issued the public notice to ensure patients are
aware of the changes "and can consider this new information when
making prescribing decisions."
Typically such warnings are made at the time of a label
change.
Chantix, known chemically as varenicline, was approved in
2006. The FDA subsequently updated the label to include a
warning, highlighted by a black box, of neuropsychiatric side
effects, including suicidal thoughts, hostility and agitation.
Pfizer has asked the FDA to remove the black box, saying its
own studies show no association between Chantix and severe
psychiatric side effects. In October an FDA advisory committee
recommended keeping the black box pending the outcome of an
ongoing safety study.
Boxed warnings are reserved for the most serious of risks.
The FDA said on Monday it had examined a variety of studies,
including analyses conducted by Pfizer. The studies had
limitations that prevented the agency from drawing reliable
conclusions.
The company is conducting an additional safety study of the
drug, which generated $647 million in revenue in 2014. Results
of the trial are expected in late 2015. The FDA said it is
keeping the black box in place at least until the results of the
trial are announced.
