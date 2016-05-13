(Adds Pfizer statement, changes dateline, previous Washington)
NEW YORK May 13 Pfizer Inc has taken
steps to ensure that none of its products are used in lethal
injections, the largest U.S. drugmaker said on Friday.
"We are enforcing a distribution restriction for specific
products that have been part of, or considered by some states
for, their lethal injection protocols," the New York-based
drugmaker said on its website. "Pfizer strongly objects to the
use of its products as lethal injections for capital
punishment."
The move shuts off the last remaining open market source of
drugs used in executions, following similar actions by more than
20 U.S. and European drugmakers, according to a report in the
New York Times on Friday.
The list of products includes the powerful anesthetic
propofol, the drug that caused the death of pop superstar
Michael Jackson. The other Pfizer products the drugmaker said it
will block from use in executions are pancuronium bromide,
potassium chloride, idazolam, hydromorphone, rocuronium bromide
and vecuronium bromide.
Pfizer's distribution restriction limits the sale of the
seven products to a select group of wholesalers, distributors,
and direct purchasers under the condition that they will not
resell these products to correctional institutions for use in
lethal injections, the company said.
Pfizer said it offers the products because they save or
improve lives, and markets them solely for use as indicated in
the product labeling.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Additional reporting by Eric Walsh
in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech and James Dalgleish)