LONDON, July 20 European Union regulators have
recommended Pfizer's new genetically targeted lung
cancer drug Xalkori for approval, following marketing approval
for the medicine in the United States last August.
The U.S. drugmaker said on Friday the European Medicines
Agency had recommended the medicine for conditional
authorisation, which means Pfizer will need to submit further
data from a recent successfully completed clinical trial.
Recommendations for drug approvals by the EMA are normally
formally endorsed by the European Commission within months.
The green light consolidated the position of Pfizer's new
cancer medicine, expected to achieve annual sales of $1.5
billion by 2017, according to consensus forecasts compiled by
Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Xalkori, or crizotinib, targets a small subset of patients
with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with a specific genetic
mutation. It was designed for use with a companion diagnostic
test that identifies which patients will benefit from the
treatment.
The oral medicine treats patients who express an abnormal
anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene, which is more common in
nonsmokers.
About 4 percent of lung cancer patients tend to be ALK
positive, but about 10-15 percent of lung cancer patients who
were never smokers fall into the category.
