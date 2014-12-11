Dec 11 Pfizer Inc's antipsychotic Geodon
and generic versions of the drug can trigger a potentially fatal
skin reaction, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned on
Thursday.
A new warning has been added to the drug's label to describe
the condition - known as Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and
Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) - which may start as a rash and spread
all over. (1.usa.gov/1Gh2I8p)
Other symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes and organ
inflammation.
Geodon, known generically as ziprasidone, is used to treat
schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder by reducing hallucinations,
delusions and other psychotic symptoms.
While no deaths have been reported, the regulator reviewed
six cases in whom the signs and symptoms of DRESS appeared
between 11 and 30 days after ziprasidone treatment was
initiated.
Last year, 2.5 million prescriptions for oral formulations
of ziprasidone were dispensed, the agency said.
Patients on the drug who have a fever with a rash and/or
swollen lymph glands should seek urgent care, the regulator
said, advising doctors to halt treatment if they suspect DRESS.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)