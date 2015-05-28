(Adds details, background on symptoms, trial results,
paragraphs 3-6)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON May 28 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday approved the first drug to treat a
rare, progressive lung disease that mainly affects women of
childbearing age.
The drug, Rapamune, known chemically as sirolimus, is made
by Pfizer Inc and is designed to treat
lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a disease that causes lung
damage and affects only two to five women per million worldwide.
Symptoms of the disease are similar to those of other lung
conditions such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, according
to the LAM Foundation.
The drug was originally approved in 1999 to help prevent
organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants. It was
reviewed under the FDA's "breakthrough therapy" program, which
helps speed products for unmet needs through the development and
regulatory process.
In patients with LAM, abnormal growth of smooth muscle cells
invade lung tissues, making it hard to breathe and limiting the
supply of oxygen to the body. The cells are not cancerous but do
grow uncontrollably in the lungs causing the airways, blood and
lymph vessels to become obstructed.
A clinical trial of 89 patients over 12 months showed
patients taking Rapamune had a slower decline in lung function
than those taking a placebo. After the drug was stopped, the
decline in lung function resumed at the same rate as the placebo
group, the FDA said.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; editing by Sandra Maler)