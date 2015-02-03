Feb 3 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it had approved Pfizer Inc's experimental breast cancer drug Ibrance, a regulatory decision that came more than two months earlier than expected.

Many analysts have considered the drug, whose chemical name is palbociclib, to be one of the most promising medicines in Pfizer's development pipeline, with potential for multibillion-dollar annual sales.