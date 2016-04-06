SEOUL, April 6 Celltrion Inc's U.S.
Food and Drug Administration-approved biosimilar version of
Johnson & Johnson's drug Remicade is expected to be
priced about 20 to 30 percent lower than Remicade in the U.S.
market, Celltrion's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Celltrion chief executive Kim Hyoung-ki told reporters the
final price would need to be decided after discussions with
partner Pfizer Inc.
The U.S. FDA on Tuesday approved Inflectra, a biosimilar
version of Remicade made by Celltrion and Pfizer's Hospira unit,
the second biosimilar drug ever to be approved by the FDA.
