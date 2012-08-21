Aug 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
extended by three months its review for Pfizer Inc's
experimental rheumatoid arthritis treatment tofacitinib, the
company said on Tuesday.
In July, Pfizer disclosed that the FDA sought a "routine"
analysis of clinical trial data for the drug that could delay a
decision by three months or more beyond the agency's Aug. 21
deadline.
The FDA now views the additional analysis as a major
amendment to Pfizer's application for approval, and set a new
Nov. 21 deadline for reviewing the drug, the company said.