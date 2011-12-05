* Concern about small subset driving trial results
Dec 5 Slower tumor growth in kidney cancer
patients taking Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) experimental drug, Inlyta,
in a clinical trial was driven by a subset of patients who are
rare in the United States, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
researchers said.
In review documents released on Monday ahead of an expert
advisory panel meeting on the drug, FDA staff expressed concern
the Pfizer medicine appeared to work better in patients
previously treated by cytokines that are rarely used in the
United States, potentially limiting its appeal in the world's
largest market.
U.S. kidney cancer patients are far more likely to be given
Pfizer's Sutent as an initial treatment option rather than
cytokines.
The FDA documents found the safety profile of Inlyta,
clinically known as axitinib, to be similar to rival drugs.
However, interim analysis of Pfizer's pivotal trial showed more
overall deaths and more deaths related to treatment in patients
who received Inlyta compared with those who took Nexavar, which
is sold by Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
ONXX.O.
Inlyta, which inhibits certain receptors that can influence
tumor growth and progression of cancer, is one of several new
drugs Pfizer is banking on to help replace lost revenue from
its top-selling cholesterol fighter, Lipitor, which began
facing generic competition last week.
FDA staff said Pfizer's kidney cancer drug showed the same
degree of liver enzyme elevation and potential for liver
failure as some other drugs in its class, but had lower rates
of skin related side effects and anemia than Nexavar.
Pfizer shares were up 0.8 percent at $20.05 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
About 61,000 Americans will be diagnosed with kidney cancer
this year and one in five of them are expected to die from the
disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Most often,
this cancer occurs in people over 55 years old.
The drug is awaiting an approval decision in Europe for use
in patients who failed to be helped by prior treatment.
In November 2010, Pfizer released results of a study
showing axitinib significantly delayed the time before the
disease progressed compared with Nexavar in previously treated
patients with advanced kidney cancer.
The trial also found the Pfizer drug delayed progression of
the disease by some 5.6 months in patients previously treated
with cytokines, but only by 1.4 months in those initially
treated with Sutent, known chemically as sunitinib.
A panel of FDA advisers will consider whether the
discrepancy affects Inlyta's risk-benefit ratio.
The drug is also being tested in another late-stage trial
for kidney cancer as both an initial treatment option and in
previously treated patients. It is also being tested as a
treatment for liver cancer.
