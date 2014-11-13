Nov 13 Pfizer Inc and the Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation on Thursday announced an agreement to expand
access to the drugmaker's long-acting Sayana Press contraceptive
to women in 69 of the world's poorest countries, for $1 per
dose.
The drug, which will be available in pre-packaged capsule
syringes and given every three months, had previously been
introduced under the program to only a few of the poorest
countries, including Burkina Faso, Niger and Bangladesh. It is
also approved in Europe.
Sayana Press is a low-dose formulation of Pfizer's
Depo-Provera, a contraceptive now sold by generic drugmakers
that is also taken every three months.
But Sayana Press can be given by injection just under the
skin, from a pre-filled syringe, which could performed at home
or in other non-clinical settings.
By contrast, Depo-Provera must be drawn by needle from a
vial and injected deep into the muscle, a more complicated
procedure typically performed by nurses or other medical
personnel in clinics.
The easier use of the newer formulation could spare many
women the need to travel dozens of miles every three months for
a new injection, Pfizer said.
"It's a simple way to increase access to women who want
contraception, in a setting where there may be limited
healthcare systems," John Young, who is in charge of Pfizer's
array of generic medicines, said in a conference call with
media.
