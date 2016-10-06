BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S. drugmaker, said it aims to sell its New York City world headquarters buildings in midtown Manhattan by the end of 2017 and to move into more modern Manhattan facilities no sooner than the first half of 2019.
"This move is being driven by the significant investment that would be required to bring the (existing) buildings to modern standards," Pfizer said on Thursday, adding it had notified employees of the plans on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.