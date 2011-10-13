* Centers initially on pain, heart disease, Alzheimer's
* Humana is large provider of Medicare plans
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 13 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has formed a
partnership with health insurer Humana Inc (HUM.N) to research
ways to improve healthcare for the elderly.
The five-year partnership, announced on Thursday, will
focus initially on three chronic conditions: pain,
cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease.
Humana is one of the largest providers of plans under
Medicare, the U.S. government health plan for the elderly.
Pfizer is the world's largest drugmaker.
The companies cited U.S. Census projections showing that
over the next 10 years the Medicare-eligible population is
expected to grow to 65 million -- a 36 percent increase from
2010. The collaboration also could evolve beyond seniors in the
longer term, the companies said.
The companies will seek "to develop an important body of
knowledge" to advance their work, said William Fleming, vice
president of Humana Pharmacy Solutions.
The companies will seek to study prescription drug use and
how it affects areas such as cost and quality of care and
patient outcomes, Fleming said.
One result, he said, could be that it affects how Humana
designs its benefit and coverage plans or develops programs to
influence how seniors take their medications.
James Harnett, Pfizer's senior director of U.S. health
economics and outcomes research, said the information generated
through the partnership could influence decisions about the
company's development products.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York)