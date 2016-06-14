BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
June 14 Irish drugmaker Shire Plc said on Tuesday it would buy from Pfizer Inc the rights to an experimental drug, designed to treat moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease.
The drug, PF-00547659, has successfully completed mid-stage studies and late-stage trials are expected to begin after consultation with global health authorities, Shire said in a statement
Dublin-based Shire did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Inflammatory bowel disease is a condition that affects either part or all of the digestive tract and the cause of the disease is unknown. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: