* Offer extended by 24 hours to midnight Sept. 1
* 4 mln Icagen shares tendered through Aug. 31
CHICAGO, Sept 1 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said it
extended its tender offer for Icagen Inc ICGN.O by 24 hours,
to midnight Eastern Time Thursday.
American Stock Transfer & Trust Co LLC, the depositary for
the tender offer, said that as of midnight Aug. 31 4,044,035
Icagen common shares had been validly tendered and not
withdrawn. That includes shares tendered by directors and
executive officers of Icagen.
Pfizer already owns 1,067,015 shares of Icagen common.
Added to the validly tendered shares that have not been
withdrawn, that represents about 57 percent of the outstanding
shares.
The total represents about 49 percent of the fully diluted
shares of Icagen and was 107,431 shares below the number needed
to satisfy the condition for the minimum number of shares to be
tendered in order for Pfizer to accept for payment and pay for
such shares.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by John Wallace)