European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Pfizer Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as cost controls partly offset plunging sales of its Lipitor cholesterol fighter, now facing competition from cheaper generics.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday that it earned $1.79 billion, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $2.2 billion, or 28 cents per share, in the year-earlier period when results were hurt by a litigation charge and costs of revamping research operations.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 58 cents per share. Analysts, on average, had expected 56 cents per share.
The company's revenue fell 7 percent to $15.41 billion, a bit below Wall Street expectations of $15.47 billion.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson)
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)