* Expects to launch drug Vyndaqel in early 2012

* Condition affects about 8,000 people (Follows alerts)

Nov 17 Pfizer Inc said European health regulators approved its drug to treat a rare neurodegenerative disease.

In July, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended an approval for Pfizer's drug Vyndaqel to treat a condition known as Transthyretin Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy.

The company said it expects to launch the drug by early 2012 in Europe.

The fatal condition affects an estimated 8,000 people worldwide, according to the company.

Pfizer's application for a U.S. approval of the drug was deemed incomplete by the U.S. health regulator in April.

Pfizer shares closed at $19.57 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)