(Corrects headline and story to show FDA panel voted against
one aspect of the drug's efficacy, but approved another.)
May 24 A U.S. health advisory panel on Thursday
issued a split vote on data for Pfizer Inc's drug to
treat a rare neurodegenerative disease.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13 to 4
that the drug did not show that it met the main goal in a study
in treating the fatal condition. However, the panel also voted
13 to 4 that the drug treated a surrogate endpoint, which may
correlate with treating the underlying disease.
The panel's recommendation will be considered by the U.S
Food and Drug Administration when it takes a decision on
tafamidis, a relatively minor product for the world's largest
drugmaker.
FDA staff on Tuesday recommended rejecting the drug saying
the data did not prove that it worked well in treating the
disease.
Tafamidis, which is already approved in Europe under the
name Vyndaqel, is meant to treat familial amyloid
polyneuropathy, a fatal condition that affects as many as 10,000
people worldwide, including about 2,500 Americans.
Pfizer's shares closed at $22.14 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)