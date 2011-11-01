* Q3 EPS $0.62 vs $0.56 forecast

* Q3 revs $17.19 bln vs $16.42 bln forecast

* Raises 2011 share repurchase target by $2 bln

* CEO Read pushes to protect Lipitor

* Stock rises 0.4 pct as broad stock market slumps (Rewrites throughout with CEO interview, details on Lipitor)

By Ransdell Pierson and Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Nov 1 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), known for an aggressive sales culture, is planning to hold onto every Lipitor prescription it can as the company's biggest drug faces a first wave of U.S. generic competition later this month.

Chief Executive Ian Read described his determination to at least temporarily protect the $10-billion a year cholesterol fighter from the steep sales declines that large medicines typically suffer when they lose U.S. marketing exclusivity.

"Whether this is possible in a market like the United States is very unpredictable," Read said in an interview on Tuesday.

Lipitor's patent protection expires Nov. 30, after which two new versions of the drug are expected to be sold by Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS) and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N. They will be the only competitors for six months, after which a number of other copycats may enter the market.

"Basically we will try to offer as much as possible in this 180-day period -- a real opportunity for people who like the original brand and trust the original brand to stay on the original brand," Read said.

The world's largest drugmaker reported on Tuesday quarterly sales and profits that beat investor expectations, helped by strong demand for its medicines in emerging markets and growth of its animal health and nutritional products businesses.

Pfizer raised its 2011 profit forecast and affirmed that 2012 earnings will be little changed from this year, even with a waning Lipitor.

(For a graphic on Pfizer earnings, see: link.reuters.com/meq74s )

PROTECTING THE BRAND

Pfizer's earnings and share price have been in the dumps for most of the past five years due to worry over Lipitor and the company's inability to create big-selling drugs.

Top medicines typically lose 80 to 90 percent of their U.S. sales within the first year after they lose patent protection.

Read said the company would like someday to sell a non-prescription version of Lipitor, assuming that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the strategy.

But rival drugmakers, including Merck, have failed in previous attempts to win FDA approval for over-the-counter versions of their similar cholesterol drugs.

Watson, which is introducing a generic authorized by Pfizer, said it assumes the branded Lipitor will still hold on to about 40 percent of its current prescription volume for those first six months.

"They have been very aggressive at maintaining their brand share," Watson Chief Executive Officer Paul Bisaro said on a call with analysts to discuss Watson's third-quarter earnings.

Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gerberry said a 40 percent market share of prescriptions is about twice as much as brand companies typically retain in the initial 180-day period, when only one or two generic rivals come to market.

"This does allow Pfizer to potentially capture economics that maybe bigger brand companies have historically let go by the wayside," Gerberry said.

To do so, Watson said Pfizer is contracting with pharmacy benefit managers -- which negotiate with drugmakers and manage prescription coverage for health insurers and employers -- to gain preferred positions on their lists of covered drugs.

Under Read, Pfizer has slashed its research budget and plans to slim down through the sale or spinoff of its nonpharmaceutical units. A handful of promising new drugs working their way through late-stage trials have also restored some faith in the company's laboratories.

Its shares closed 0.4 percent higher at $19.33 on Tuesday, even as the broad S&P 500 Index .SPX fell 2.8 percent. The company, which has bought back $6.5 billion worth of its shares so far this year, said it now aims to buy back between $7 billion and $9 billion worth of shares by year's end.

SALES TROUNCE FORECAST

Pfizer earned $3.74 billion, or 48 cents per share in the third quarter, including a $1.3 billion after-tax gain on the recent sale of its Capsugel business.

Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 62 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company revenue rose 7 percent to $17.19 billion, well above Wall Street expectations of $16.42 billion. Revenue would have risen only 1 percent if not for the weak dollar, which increases the value of sales in overseas markets.

Revenue from prescription drugs rose 6 percent to $14.75 billion, greatly helped by soaring demand in emerging markets -- a phenomenon that has propped up sales of many Pfizer rivals in the past year. Pfizer sales grew 18 percent in such markets, including include China, Russia, Turkey and India.

Global Lipitor sales rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion, which Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said was about $140 million above his forecast.

Sales of Enbrel, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis obtained through Pfizer's purchase of U.S. rival Wyeth in late 2009, rose 20 percent to $957 million. Sales of Lyrica, used to treat nerve pain, jumped 27 percent to $961 million.

But the strongest sales gains came from its noncore businesses, which Pfizer aims to possibly sell or spin off.

Animal health products sales jumped 21 percent to $1.04 billion, boosted by the company's recent acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals and its Alpharma brands.

Sales of nutritional products, such as baby formula and maternity supplements, jumped 31 percent to $577 million on increased demand primarily in China and the Middle East.

The company said it now expects full-year 2011 profit of $2.24 to $2.29 per share, excluding special items, from its earlier view of $2.16 to $2.26 per share. The company expects earnings next year of $2.25 to $2.35 per share. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Michele Gershberg, Matthew Lewis and Tim Dobbyn)