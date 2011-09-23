* Prevenar 13 recommended for adults aged 50 plus
* EU recommendation comes as U.S. review under way
Sept 23 European regulators recommended
approval of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Prevenar 13 vaccine for
immunization of adults 50 years of age and older against
pneumococcal disease.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the London-based
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months. The agency posted the letter, dated Sept. 22, on its
website.
In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended its
review of the vaccine, known as Prevnar in the United States,
for the same patient population. [ID:nN1E76S1CH]
Prevenar 13 was approved for use in infants and young
children in Europe in December 2009 and in the United States in
February 2010. It is currently approved for that use in more
than 100 countries.
Pfizer shares closed at $17.49 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
