* Prevenar 13 recommended for adults aged 50 plus

* EU recommendation comes as U.S. review under way

Sept 23 European regulators recommended approval of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Prevenar 13 vaccine for immunization of adults 50 years of age and older against pneumococcal disease.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the London-based Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. The agency posted the letter, dated Sept. 22, on its website.

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the vaccine, known as Prevnar in the United States, for the same patient population. [ID:nN1E76S1CH]

Prevenar 13 was approved for use in infants and young children in Europe in December 2009 and in the United States in February 2010. It is currently approved for that use in more than 100 countries.

Pfizer shares closed at $17.49 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.