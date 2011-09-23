* Prevenar 13 recommended for adults aged 50 and older
* EU recommendation comes as U.S. review under way
* Pfizer shares down 0.6 percent
Sept 23 European regulators recommended
approval of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Prevenar 13 vaccine for
immunization of adults aged 50 years and older against
pneumococcal disease.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the London-based
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use are normally
endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
The agency posted the letter, dated Sept. 22, on its website.
In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended its
review of the vaccine, which is sold as Prevnar 13 in the
United States, for the same age group. [ID:nN1E76S1CH]
Prevnar 13 prevents infection by pneumococcal bacteria,
which can cause pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis. The bacterium
is one of the world's biggest killers of children, claiming up
to 1.6 million lives a year.
It was approved for infants and young children in Europe in
December 2009 and in the United States in February 2010. Pfizer
is hoping that its approval for adults 50 and over will
appreciably boost sales of the product, which is already among
the world's biggest selling vaccines.
"This definitely expands the patient population for the
vaccine, but I think a majority of sales is still going to come
from the infant population," said Morningstar Inc analyst
Damien Conover.
The Prevnar franchise generated global second-quarter sales
of $821 million, making it Pfizer's fourth-biggest product. It
is poised to become the company's biggest brand after
cholesterol fighter Lipitor begins facing U.S. generic
competition in November.
Sales of the Prevnar franchise could reach $5.83 billion in
2015, according to forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters
Pharma.
Pfizer acquired rights to the vaccine from its purchase of
rival U.S. drugmaker Wyeth in late 2009.
Pfizer shares were down 0.6 percent to $17.38 in Friday
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in New York; Editing by Michele
Gershberg, Lisa Von Ahn, Tim Dobbyn)