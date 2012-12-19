Dec 18 Pfizer Inc plans to cut about 20
percent of its sales force for primary-care drugs, Bloomberg
News reported, as the pharmaceutical company copes with the loss
of a patent for top-selling cholesterol drug Lipitor.
The staff cuts will amount to about 600 sales people out of
3,000, and will begin this month, Bloomberg said, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
In November 2011, Pfizer lost its patent in the United
States for Lipitor, whose sales topped $10 billion a year. The
company is working to lower costs as cheaper generic drugs have
entered the market, taking away market share and revenue.
Pfizer spokesman MacKay Jimeson would not comment on the job
cut numbers cited by Bloomberg, but said the company is "making
changes in some segments of our field force to better match the
future needs of the business."