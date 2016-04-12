April 12 A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a long-running lawsuit accusing Pfizer Inc of misleading investors about the safety of its Celebrex and Bextra pain-relieving drugs.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in excluding testimony by an expert hired by the plaintiffs to assess potential damages.

It also said the judge erred in concluding that no reasonable jury could find Pfizer liable for statements made by G.D. Searle & Co and Pharmacia Corp, which made Celebrex and Bextra before Pfizer.

