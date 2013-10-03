Oct 3 U.S. health regulators approved Pfizer
Inc's menopause drug Duavee, which the company hopes
will reduce hot flashes with fewer side effects than older
hormone-replacement therapies.
The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it
approved the drug to treat women with moderate to severe
menopause symptoms and to prevent post-menopausal osteoporosis,
a bone disease which can increase the risk of fractures.
The drug, which Pfizer is developing with Ligand
Pharmaceuticals Inc, combines bazedoxifene - which
belongs to a class of drugs known as selective estrogen receptor
modulators, or SERMS - and conjugated estrogens, which are
derived from the urine of pregnant horses and contained in
Pfizer's menopause drug Premarin.