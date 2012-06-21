* Approved for nerve pain from spinal cord injuries
* Currently Pfizer's second biggest seller
* Pfizer shares rise 0.6 percent
June 21 Pfizer Inc's pain drug Lyrica
won expanded U.S. approval to treat nerve pain associated with
spinal cord injuries, the world's largest drugmaker said on
Thursday.
The additional approval by the Food and Drug Administration
could boost sales of Lyrica, which is already one of Pfizer's
biggest selling products.
Lyrica had previously been approved to treat fibromyalgia,
diabetic nerve pain, post herpetic neuralgia -- or pain
following a case of shingles -- and seizures in adults with
epilepsy.
Pfizer reported worldwide first quarter Lyrica sales of $955
million, making it second only to its cholesterol fighter
Lipitor, which is fast losing revenue in the face of competition
from cheaper generic versions. U.S. Lyrica sales in the quarter
were $395 million.
More than 100,000 patients with spinal cord injury in the
United States suffer from the chronic, complex and often
severely debilitating pain condition that Lyrica is now approved
to treat, the company said.
"Given the clinical challenges of investigating neuropathic
pain in this patient population, any advancements in treatment
are welcome by physicians and patients alike," Dr. Diana
Cardenas, who was involved in conducting the Lyrica spinal
injury trials, said in a statement.
In clinical trials, the drug proved significantly better
than a placebo in alleviating nerve pain from both traumatic and
nontraumatic spinal cord injuries.
Pfizer shares were up 14 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $22.81 in
late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot; editing by Jim Marshall)