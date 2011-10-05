* Monitors recommended that trial be stopped early

* Full details to be published later

Oct 5 An epilepsy trial of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Lyrica has been stopped early after an interim analysis found that the drug was effective.

Pfizer said on Wednesday that additional details will be made public at a later date.

Currently approved uses for Lyrica, or pregabalin, include treatment of nerve pain and fibromyalgia as well as certain epileptic seizures, but only in combination with other drugs.

Sales of Lyrica totaled $3 billion last year.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles)