July 19 Pfizer Inc beat back a challenge from generic drugmakers to its patent that protects the pain medicine Lyrica, its second-best selling drug, after a federal judge ruled in its favor on Thursday.

Judge Gregory Sleet of the U.S. District Court in Delaware issued an order preventing the manufacture of generic versions of Lyrica, which some generic drugmakers hoped to launch as soon as this year. (Reporting By Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Lewis Krauskopf in New York)