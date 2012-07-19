Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Pfizer Inc beat back a challenge from generic drugmakers to its patent that protects the pain medicine Lyrica, its second-best selling drug, after a federal judge ruled in its favor on Thursday.
Judge Gregory Sleet of the U.S. District Court in Delaware issued an order preventing the manufacture of generic versions of Lyrica, which some generic drugmakers hoped to launch as soon as this year. (Reporting By Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Lewis Krauskopf in New York)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.