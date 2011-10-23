NEW YORK Oct 23 Chinese milk producer Mengniu
Dairy is considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business as
potential buyers prepare for the start of the sales process
next month, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Mengniu has been talking to UBS AG UBSN.VX about a
potential bid for Pfizer's Wyeth baby formula unit, which the
pharmaceutical company said in July it would sell or spin off
to its shareholders, the report said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Pfizer, advised by Morgan Stanley tanley and Centerview
on the sale or spin of the nutrition unit, is expected to send
out information to possible buyers in November, but the process
has moved more slowly than expected, according to the report.
Reuters reported in August that European food groups Nestle
NESN.VX and Danone (DANO.PA) were working on bids for the
Pfizer unit valued at up to $10 billion, citing a source close
to the situation. [ID:nL5E7JI2K3]
The Financial Times reported Sunday that bidders expected
to participate in the sales process include Danone, advised by
Lazard and JPMorgan; Nestle, advised by Rothschild; and Mead
Johnson (MJN.N), which is working with Goldman Sachs, and
possibly Heinz.
Representatives for Mengniu and Pfizer were not immediately
available for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Diane Craft)