NEW YORK Oct 23 Chinese milk producer Mengniu Dairy is considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business as potential buyers prepare for the start of the sales process next month, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Mengniu has been talking to UBS AG UBSN.VX about a potential bid for Pfizer's Wyeth baby formula unit, which the pharmaceutical company said in July it would sell or spin off to its shareholders, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pfizer, advised by Morgan Stanley tanley and Centerview on the sale or spin of the nutrition unit, is expected to send out information to possible buyers in November, but the process has moved more slowly than expected, according to the report.

Reuters reported in August that European food groups Nestle NESN.VX and Danone (DANO.PA) were working on bids for the Pfizer unit valued at up to $10 billion, citing a source close to the situation. [ID:nL5E7JI2K3]

The Financial Times reported Sunday that bidders expected to participate in the sales process include Danone, advised by Lazard and JPMorgan; Nestle, advised by Rothschild; and Mead Johnson (MJN.N), which is working with Goldman Sachs, and possibly Heinz.

Representatives for Mengniu and Pfizer were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Diane Craft)