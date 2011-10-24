* Mengniu says has no concrete plan on Pfizer nutrition
* Says will "closely monitor" if Pfizer decides to sell
* Pfizer unit estimated worth double Mengniu's mkt cap
* Mengniu shares close down, underperform broader mkt
By Stephen Aldred and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Oct 24 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
, the nation's biggest dairy company, said on Monday it
is not in direct talks with Pfizer to bid for the U.S.
drug giant's nutrition business, following a media report it was
considering such a move.
"The company is not in any direct negotiation with Pfizer,
and currently has no concrete arrangement or plan, in connection
with the bid," Mengniu said in a filing with the Hong Kong
bourse.
"The group will closely monitor the development as other
dairy producers would do," Mengniu said. "If the company
subsequently decides to take part in the bid and enters into any
formal negotiation or agreement with Pfizer, the company will
make an announcement."
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that China Mengniu,
backed by state giant COFCO Corp and previously involved in the
melamine scandal that hit China's dairy industry in 2008, was
considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business, a unit that
could fetch as much as $10 billion.
A bid by Mengniu, would be a bold bet, as the estimated
value of the Pfizer unit is around twice that of Mengniu's
market capitalisation.
Mengniu's shares ended the day down 1.7 percent at HK$25.70,
compared with the Hang Seng Index's 4.1 percent gain.
China Mengniu, the country's top dairy products maker by
sales and value, with a market capitalisation of HK$43.8 billion
($5.6 billion), said earlier this year it was looking to expand
into overseas markets and to become a global top-10 dairy
company. It currently ranks 16th.
LIKELY BIDDERS
Mengniu, which produces milk, ice-cream and yogurt, had been
in talks with UBS AG about a potential bid for
Pfizer's Wyeth baby formula unit, which the pharmaceutical
company said in July it would sell or spin off to shareholders,
the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
UBS had earlier declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment on the report but
said the company continued to explore alternatives for its
animal health and nutrition businesses.
"We do not anticipate making any further announcements until
2012," said the spokeswoman.
Reuters reported in August that European food groups Nestle
SA and Danone SA were working on bids for
the Pfizer unit valued at up to $10 billion, citing a source
close to the situation.
The FT said bidders expected to participate in the sales
process included Danone, advised by Lazard and JPMorgan ;
Nestle, advised by Rothschild; and Mead Johnson , which
is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc , and possibly
Heinz .
Pfizer, advised by Morgan Stanley and Centerview on
the sale or spin of the nutrition unit, was expected to send out
information to possible buyers in November, but the process had
moved more slowly than expected, according to the report.
Mengniu is about 28 percent held by units of state giant
COFCO, which invested in the company after it was hit by a
scandal in 2008 that involved the discovery that its milk
products contained toxic chemicals.
China's state-owned Bright Foods agreed to buy a majority
stake in Australian branded food business Manassen Foods in
August, and earlier purchased New Zealand dairy products company
Synlait Milk.
($1 = 7.781 Hong Kong dollars)
