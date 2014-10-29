(Adds details on tests, safety findings)
Oct 29 Pfizer Inc has won U.S. approval
for its Trumenba vaccine against meningitis B, a potentially
deadly bacterial disease that has recently caused outbreaks on
college campuses, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Wednesday.
Trumenba, approved in individuals 10 to 25 years of age, has
been considered one of the most important products in Pfizer's
drug pipeline. It was granted accelerated approval following
tests in 2,800 adolescents in the United States and Europe.
After receiving three doses of the vaccine, 82 percent had
antibodies in their blood that killed four different strains of
meningtitis B that typically cause disease in the United States,
compared with fewer than 1 percent before vaccination.
The most common side effects associated with the vaccine
included inflammation at the site of the injection, headache and
diarrhea.
It is the first approved U.S. vaccine that prevents invasive
disease caused by serogroup B of the bacterium Neisseria
meningitidis. It causes disease in an estimated 20,000 to 80,000
people a year globally, according to Pfizer. The FDA estimates
serogroup B causes about 160 U.S. meningitis infections annually
in the United States.
The agency noted that other vaccines are already approved in
the United States to prevent infections with four other
serogroups of the bacterium: A, C, Y and W.
Meningitis can be treated with antibiotics, but 10 to 15
percent of patients die and up to 19 percent of survivors have
long term disabilities, including brain damage and limb
amputations. Vaccination is deemed the best way to prevent the
disease.
Pfizer and Swiss drugmaker Novartis had both won
the FDA's coveted "breakthrough therapy" designation for their
rival meningitis B vaccines and were racing for the first FDA
approval.
Novartis' vaccine, called Bexsero, is already sold in dozens
of countries. Although not yet approved in the United States, it
was provided last winter to students at Princeton University and
the University of California, Santa Barbara, in response to
local meningitis B outbreaks on both campuses.
Bexsero could soon belong to British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline because of a deal reached in April,
under which Novartis will sell all its non-influenza vaccines to
GSK for $7.1 billion. The deal is expected to close next year.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)