Jan 25 Pfizer Inc on Friday said U.S.
regulators had approved wider use of its Prevnar 13 vaccine to
prevent infections with pneumococcal bacteria, for children and
adolescents aged 6 years to 17 years.
The product was already approved in the United States to
prevent infections among children aged 6 weeks through 5 years.
It is also approved for adults aged 50 and older.
The vaccine protects against infection with 13 strains of
the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacterium. The bacterium can cause
pneumonia, ear infections and other problems.
Prevnar 13 has annual sales of about $3.5 billion, making it
Pfizer's third-biggest brand. It was approved in 2010, and has
largely displaced an older vaccine called Prevnar, which
protected against only 7 prevalent strains of the bacterium.