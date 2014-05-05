(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK May 5 Pfizer Inc reported
quarterly revenue well below Wall Street expectations on falling
sales of key brands and generic drugs, underscoring its interest
in pursuing a $106 billion bid for rival AstraZeneca to
promote new business growth.
Pfizer said on Monday it raised its bid last week in
response to what it had heard from AstraZeneca shareholders and
believed it to be a "compelling" offer.
AstraZeneca quickly rejected the sweetened bid, saying it
"substantially" undervalued the company, and on Monday it
declined to comment on Pfizer's substantial revenue shortfall in
the first quarter.
"We are very disappointed with their unwillingness to engage
in conversations," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Ian Read said
of AstraZeneca's management.
Pfizer said total first-quarter revenue fell 9 percent to
$11.35 billion, which was $730 million below Wall Street
expectations. Revenue would have fallen 6 percent, if not for
the stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales outside the
United States.
Pfizer shares fell 2.6 percent to $29.95 in midday trading.
To assuage concerns about potential layoffs of researchers
in Britain, Pfizer vowed that 20 percent of the research and
development workforce of a combined company would remain in the
U.K. That created fears that U.S. researchers would bear the
brunt of expected job cuts, especially those at its oncology
research center in La Jolla, California.
Read, on a conference call with analysts on Monday, said the
company will maintain "a massive presence" of researchers in the
United States, but did not provide specifics.
The largest U.S. drugmaker earned $2.33 billion, or 36 cents
per share, in the quarter. That compared with $2.75 billion, or
38 cents, in the year-earlier period, when the company reported
gains from the transfer of product rights.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 57 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected 55 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Definitely the results on the top line came in weaker than
we were anticipating," said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover,
who cited disappointing sales of generics outside the United
States.
Pfizer's earnings ultimately met his expectations because
the company was able to cut costs, Conover said.
Pfizer still expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $2.20 to
$2.30 per share, but the forecast assumes that painkiller
Celebrex will not face U.S. generic competition this year. Sales
of the drug fell 4 percent to $624 million in the quarter, and
could be jeopardized by ongoing U.S. patent battles in the
United States.
GENERICS, BIG MEDICINES STUMBLE
"What we're seeing is an unusually weak first quarter, but
I'm not sure it will be reflective of the full year," said
Richard Purkiss, an analyst with Atlantic Equities in London who
noted the company did not lower its full-year sales forecast.
Purkiss said a number Pfizer's key medicines, including
Celebrex and impotence treatment Viagra "undershot" sales hopes
in the quarter. Global sales of cholesterol fighter Lipitor,
which is now facing cheaper U.S. generics, also disappointed.
Pfizer first approached AstraZeneca in January with an offer
that valued AstraZeneca at 46.61 pounds per share. It made its
second spurned approach on April 26, with an offer valued at 50
pounds ($84.34) a share.
If the merger goes through, it would be the largest
acquisition of a British company by a foreign business.
Under British takeover rules, Pfizer has until May 26 to
announce a firm intention to make an offer or give up.
Sales in all three of Pfizer's operating segments declined
from a year ago. Its established products unit, made up of
hundreds of generic medicines and those about to lose patent
protection, suffered the biggest fall with sales down 13 percent
to $5.99 billion.
Pfizer provided detailed financial results for the three
business units for the first time as a prelude to possibly
divesting one or more of them by 2017.
Many analysts and investors hope Pfizer divests the
established pharmaceuticals unit. It recently spun off its
animal health and infant formula businesses in order to focus on
the more lucrative patent-protected medicines. Proceeds from
those deals also enabled Pfizer to aggressively buy back shares
and boost its dividend.
Pfizer has said, however, it could not divest any of its
units until 2017, after it has compiled three years of sales and
earnings data for each.
In its earnings report, Pfizer said it still expected to buy
back about $5 billion worth of its shares this year, with $1.7
billion already repurchased.
Sales at its Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare unit
dipped by $20 million to $2.17 billion, while sales of global
innovative pharmaceuticals, involving drugs that still have
patent protection, fell 7 percent to $3.07 billion.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)