July 28 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

The company's net income fell to $2.63 billion, or 42 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $2.91 billion, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $11.85 billion from $12.77 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)