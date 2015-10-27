(Adds details, share movement)
Oct 27 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc
reported a much better-than-expected quarterly profit, mainly
helped by demand for its pneumonia vaccine and breast cancer
drug, Ibrance.
The company also raised its full-year profit and revenue
forecast for the second time in as many months.
Pfizer's shares were up about 4 percent in premarket
trading.
Net income fell to $2.13 billion, or 34 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $2.67 billion, or 42 cents per share, a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents per share,
above the analysts' average estimate of 51 cents per share,
according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $12.09 billion, but was above the
analysts' estimate of $11.56 billion.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said revenue from its global
vaccines business rose 43 percent to $1.63 billion. The unit,
which includes the Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine, contributed
about 13.5 percent to the company's total revenue.
Pfizer raised its 2015 revenue range by $1 billion to $47.5
billion-$48.5 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)