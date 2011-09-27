MOSCOW, Sept 27 Pfizer said on Tuesday
it had filed a patent infringement suit in a Moscow court
against Teva Pharmaceutical to prevent the
rival from selling a generic version of its erectile dysfunction
drug Viagra in Russia.
Pfizer has already won a patent infringement case against
Teva in a U.S. court, preventing Teva from launching its generic
drug until October 2019.
Viagra was the third best selling drug in Russia in 2010
when the U.S. drugmaker sold $117 million of the medicine,
according to industry research group Pharmexpert, out of nearly
$2 billion in worldwide sales.
In the first eight months of this year, Russian sales of
Viagra were up 14 percent in money terms to stand at $86.7
million, although sales were down 6.5 percent in volume terms,
Pharmexpert said.
