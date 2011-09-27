MOSCOW, Sept 27 Pfizer said on Tuesday it had filed a patent infringement suit in a Moscow court against Teva Pharmaceutical to prevent the rival from selling a generic version of its erectile dysfunction drug Viagra in Russia.

Pfizer has already won a patent infringement case against Teva in a U.S. court, preventing Teva from launching its generic drug until October 2019.

Viagra was the third best selling drug in Russia in 2010 when the U.S. drugmaker sold $117 million of the medicine, according to industry research group Pharmexpert, out of nearly $2 billion in worldwide sales.

In the first eight months of this year, Russian sales of Viagra were up 14 percent in money terms to stand at $86.7 million, although sales were down 6.5 percent in volume terms, Pharmexpert said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)