LONDON Feb 19 Pfizer Inc plans to
raise about $3 billion this year through a part-flotation of its
animal health division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The pharmaceuticals group has been in discussions with
bankers over an initial public offering that would look to place
up to 19.9 percent of the unit's shares in the autumn, according
to people familiar with the talks, cited by the newspaper.
The giant drug company is examining the best way to spin off
the division valued at about $18 billion, the article published
on the FT's website said.
Pfizer will announce a decision in the coming months for its
animal health business, the largest of its type in the world,
the FT said.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)