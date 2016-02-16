(Adds details)
Feb 16 Pfizer Inc said its Wyeth unit
has agreed to pay $784.6 million to settle cases related to the
calculation of Medicaid rebates for a gastric drug between 2001
and 2006.
The claims alleged that Wyeth's calculation of rebates for
Protonix violated the Federal Civil False Claims Act and other
laws before the company was bought by Pfizer.
A coalition of 15 U.S. states filed a complaint in a federal
court in Massachusetts in 2009, saying Wyeth failed to offer
state Medicaid programs the same rebates it gave private
hospitals. (reut.rs/1POqA6w)
Medicaid is the joint federal-state healthcare program for
the poor.
The agreement in principle does not include an admission of
liability by Wyeth, Pfizer said on Tuesday.
Pfizer bought Wyeth for $68 billion in 2009 to soften the
blow of losing the patent on cholesterol-lowering Lipitor.
Wyeth has previously settled charges regarding illegal
marketing of its kidney drug Rapamune. (reut.rs/1PYBz0K)
Pfizer also reissued its results for the fourth quarter and
the full year to reflect this charge. The company's adjusted
earnings will not be affected by the charge.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)