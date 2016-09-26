Sept 26 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said
on Monday it had decided not to separate into two publicly
traded companies at this time.
Pfizer has for several years weighed whether a split makes
sense, largely because its patent-protected medicines routinely
enjoy sales growth, while its portfolio of generics usually post
declines.
Investors shifted their focus to whether Pfizer would split
after the company terminated a $160 billion deal to acquire
Irish drugmaker Allergan Plc in April due to new U.S.
tax inversion rules.
The company said on Monday the decision would not impact its
2016 forecast, and that it preserved the option to split in the
future.
