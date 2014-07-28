By Ransdell Pierson
| NEW YORK, July 28
NEW YORK, July 28 Pfizer Inc's
vulnerability to cheaper generics and its weak roster of
experimental medicines will be on display Tuesday when the
company reports quarterly earnings, reviving interest in its
pursuit of AstraZeneca Plc or other deals to fortify its
pipeline.
The largest U.S. drugmaker, whose laboratories have not come
up with any big-selling new medicines for a decade, is expected
to report significantly lower second-quarter revenue.
While many industry watchers expect Pfizer to re-engage with
Britain's AstraZeneca in coming months, some say the U.S.
drugmaker should consider targets more focused on biotechnology,
a strategy that has paid off for Merck & Co and
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Although Pfizer is conducting trials of promising products -
including breast cancer drug palbociclib and vaccines against
meningitis and staph aureus - it needs far more drugs to
generate meaningful sales growth, said Ori Hershkovitz, analyst
with the Tel Aviv-based Sphera Fund, which holds Pfizer shares.
"Pfizer is in a very desperate spot, having seen most of its
pipeline disappoint and facing multiple patent expirations," he
said. "It needs growth; it needs to buy a pipeline."
Pfizer on May 26 officially abandoned its six-month quest
for AstraZeneca after its final $118 billion offer was spurned.
Investors still see a rationale for the deal, which would allow
Pfizer to enjoy lower corporate tax rates as a UK-based company
and a promising pipeline of new cancer treatments.
Under British takeover law, AstraZeneca could reach out to
Pfizer in August and Pfizer could make renewed overtures to its
smaller rival in November.
"I definitely think Pfizer will come back for Astra at a
somewhat higher bid," Hershkovitz said. But he recommended
Pfizer consider smaller targets whose treatments might broaden
its existing research priorities, such as Belgium's UCB SA
and Switzerland's Actelion Ltd.
UCB, which makes treatments for epilepsy, rheumatoid
arthritis and Parkinson's disease, has annual sales of $5
billion, and a market value of $17 billion. Actelion sells
lucrative drugs for orphan diseases, rare and often
life-threatening conditions that command high prices. It has
annual sales of $2 billion and a market capitalization of $15
billion.
Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gerberry has said it might make
sense for Pfizer to buy Dublin-based generic drugmaker Actavis
, which itself just bought U.S. specialty drugmaker
Forest Laboratories for $25 billion.
Disappointment with Pfizer is reflected in its stock price,
which has fallen 1.4 percent this year, against a 11 percent
gain for the ARCA Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and
European drugmakers. Over the past two years, its shares have
risen 27 percent, versus a 44 percent jump for the drug sector.
A fresh wave of patent expirations on Pfizer's top drugs is
approaching. Its Celebrex painkiller faces generics in the
United States late this year, while impotence treatment Viagra
goes generic in 2017. The company's biggest product, Lyrica for
nerve pain, loses U.S. patent protection by 2018. The three
drugs have combined annual sales of almost $9 billion, and
account for almost 20 percent of Pfizer's total revenue.
Biotechs with drugs already on the market and which also
have exciting technologies should be on Pfizer's wish list, said
Navid Malik, analyst with London-based Cenkos Securities. He
cited companies such as Celgene Inc and Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Roger Pomerantz, who headed business development at Merck
from 2010 until last summer, said the potential of Merck's
immuno-oncology drugs - medicines which train the immune system
to recognize cancer cells - was not recognized even within the
company for several years after it acquired them.
"It's who you have on the inside helping you understand the
science" that counts, he said.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Lisa Shumaker)