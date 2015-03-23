March 23 Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co said they planned to resume a late-stage study testing their pain drug tanezumab after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a partial hold on it.

Pfizer expects to receive a $200 million upfront payment from Lilly as a result of the development, the companies said on Monday.

The FDA put tanezumab and all other anti-nerve growth factor antibodies on a partial clinical hold since December 2012. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)