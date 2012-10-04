Oct 4 Pfizer Inc said a late-stage study
of its Prevenar 13 vaccine met the main trial goal, and the data
will help to expand a European regulatory application for the
vaccine.
The main goal of the study was to show that the immune
response to the vaccine in the 18 to 49 year old age group was
non-inferior when compared to the response in the 60 to 64 year
group.
Prevenar, known as Prevnar in the United States and one of
Pfizer's top-selling products, prevents infection by
streptococcus pneumoniae - a bacterium that can cause pneumonia,
meningitis and sepsis.
Prevenar 13 protects against 13 strains of the streptococcus
pneumoniae, while Prevenar protects against seven strains.