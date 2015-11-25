BRIEF-Brookfield Investments Corp announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc
* Brookfield Investments Corporation announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc
Nov 25 Pfizer Inc said its blockbuster pain drug, Lyrica, had failed to show benefit in patients suffering from a type of post-traumatic nerve pain, in a late-stage study.
The drug did not lead to pain reduction in patients compared with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday.
Currently, there is no approved treatment in the United States for post-traumatic neuropathic pain.
Lyrica, which generated $1.22 billion in sales in the third quarter, is already approved to treat nerve pain associated with diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.