BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Q4 basic shr $0.03
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
May 23 Pfizer Inc said its experimental psoriasis drug was effective in treating the condition in a late-stage trial.
Two doses of the drug, tofacitinib, maintained the treatment effect in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis, the company said.
The trial data showed that patients who stayed on the drug maintained the treatment effect and, among those who stopped therapy, some patients were able to regain the original treatment effect when given tofacitinib, Pfizer said. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 15 Audi said German prosecutors are searching the premises at the luxury carmaker's headquarters in Ingolstadt and a factory in Neckarsulm, a spokesman for Audi said.