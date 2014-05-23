May 23 Pfizer Inc said its experimental psoriasis drug was effective in treating the condition in a late-stage trial.

Two doses of the drug, tofacitinib, maintained the treatment effect in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis, the company said.

The trial data showed that patients who stayed on the drug maintained the treatment effect and, among those who stopped therapy, some patients were able to regain the original treatment effect when given tofacitinib, Pfizer said. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)